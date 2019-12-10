Seth Rollins and AOP WWE's Latest Random Heel Trio, More Raw Fallout

1 of 4

The rant against the WWE Universe that served as the official heel turn for Seth Rollins was absolutely necessary and will only help him be his best and most effective. With that said, the turn comes as a result of his alignment with Authors of Pain in yet another heel trio that feels forced, undefined and completely random.

There will be WWE apologists that try to spin the union as one that makes total sense and has been hinted at now for weeks but in reality, there was no chance in hell the creative team actually sat back as late as eight weeks ago and thought they would eventually be pairing the Superstar who was supposed to be the lead babyface of the brand with a tag team it had so woefully mismanaged before.

While the trio has a great look, and Akam and Rezar should thrive as muscle for the loudmouth Rollins, the trio highlights a bigger problem in WWE in which Superstars are thrown together with no real rhyme or reason to provide opposition to top heroes.

Not only do we now have Rollins and AOP atop Raw, we currently have King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as antagonists for The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, over on SmackDown. Throw in The OC, which reunited in the summer under the auspices that every single fan in the history of pro wrestling is aware of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' past alliances, and you have a lazy booking crutch currently leaned on heavily by the writing teams.

It is something that either needs to stop or have more effort put into it because the randomness of it all, coupled with the undefined motivations and characters, only highlights the complete and utter lack of effort put into storytelling by today's creative team.