Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Won't Sign Centre-Back in January Transfer Window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the Reds will not be adding a centre-back during the January transfer window, despite suggestions a series of injuries could see some activity.

Joel Matip has been sidelined due to injury since October, and Dejan Lovren left the pitch against Bournemouth with an apparent knock, fueling fears of an impending defensive crisis. Klopp doesn't see things that way, however and said:

"How can you be short of centre-halves when you have four centre-halves plus Fabinho?

"Only Fabinho is injured, Matip is injured and Dejan Lovren had a problem, yes.

"We will not sign a centre-half because of injuries—that is the world outside who thinks we are short and we have to do it—but afterwards we would have six centre-halves and that wouldn't make a lot of sense.

"And you need quality. You can't have just somebody [for the sake of it]—I am somebody, I am tall, not quick, but I look like a centre-half at least."

Klopp previously said Lovren's issue was only cramp, per James Pearce of The Athletic:

Lovren traveled to Austria with the team and could play against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday if needed, per Goal's Chris Burton.

Klopp also urged reporters to stop asking him when Matip and Fabinho will return:

"There is no pressure from my side. It’s clear they will not be in before Christmas—not this year, actually.

"So why should we ask every five seconds if there’s some improvement or not?

"I know everybody involved is doing whatever they can. There will be a moment when somebody comes to me and tells me, 'One week for him, two weeks for him' and I'll start telling you."

Lovren and Virgil van Dijk started the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, with Joe Gomez playing at right-back and moving to the centre when the Croatia international came off the pitch.

Gomez seems likely to partner Van Dijk in Salzburg. The 22-year-old has only played a minimal role so far this season, starting just two Premier League matches and three Champions League outings.

The health and fitness of the three available centre-backs will be crucial until Matip and Fabinho return:

The Reds have witnessed firsthand what a defensive crisis can do this season. Defending Premier League champions Manchester City have been without Aymeric Laporte since August and also missed John Stones for a good chunk of the season, forcing manager Pep Guardiola to pull Fernandinho out of his preferred midfield role and into defence.

That has messed with the balance of the squad, which is something Klopp will surely want to avoid. James Milner is a great depth option but a more natural fit in a midfield role or as a full-back, and Fabinho plays a crucial role in the centre of the park when healthy.