Premier League Week 17 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Liverpool's 48-game unbeaten run at home in the Premier League is unlikely to be threatened on Saturday when they host bottom-of-the-table Watford in Week 17.

As such, Leicester City will likely need to extend their winning run to nine in a row when they play Norwich City in order to remain eight points behind the table-topping Reds:

Manchester City, meanwhile, will be aiming to get back to winning ways at Arsenal on Sunday, and Manchester United take their fine recent form into a home fixture against Everton.

Week 17 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday, December 14

Liverpool 3-0 Watford: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m ET

Burnley 2-1 Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Leicester City 1-0 Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Sheffield United 1-1 Aston Villa: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton 2-1 West Ham United: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15

Manchester United 3-2 Everton: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Liverpool have made an emphatic start to their packed December schedule:

Despite Jurgen Klopp resting key players to legislate for the approaching fixture logjam, the Reds' seemingly inexorable march to the title has continued apace with comfortable wins over Everton and Bournemouth.

The festive schedule could yet catch up with the Reds, but it would be a huge shock were they upset against the Hornets, who will have new manager Nigel Pearson at the helm for the first time since he succeeded Quique Sanchez Flores.

Watford have won just one league game all season, while Liverpool have dropped only two points.

Even more worryingly for Watford, they have lost their last four games at Anfield by a combined score of 18-1.

All of which points to Liverpool being on 49 points come Saturday afternoon after just 17 games of the season.

City's surprise loss to United last time out has all but ended their hopes of winning a record-equalling third consecutive Premier League title.

There will be no capitulation from Pep Guardiola's side, though, who come up against an Arsenal team that finally ended their nine-game winless run on Monday:

The Sky Blues' recent record at the Emirates Stadium is excellent. They have come away victorious from each of their last three visits there and have not conceded a single goal.

The porous nature of City's defence will likely be concerning Guardiola at the moment. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine matches in all competitions.

If the defending champions can break that run against Arsenal, though, they should come away with all three points, given the Gunners' own defence currently looks incapable of shutting out an attack as potent as City's.