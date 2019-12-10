Jurgen Klopp Slams Translator over Wrong Jordan Henderson Quote

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was annoyed after a German translator misquoted Jordan Henderson during a press conference previewing the clash with Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Per Goal's Guy Atkinson, Henderson was asked about the pressure on the Reds and said there's no difference just because they're the defending champions. Crucially, he said it would not be easy, something the translator got wrong. Klopp was not happy, intervening before the press conference continued:

"It's s--t when next to the translator sits a coach who speaks German. The question was if the Champions League title from the last year helps us because we have always delivered in situations like this.

"He [Henderson] doesn't talk about going easy in this game. We are aware of this challenge. He is speaking about all this normal stuff. You should really listen. Otherwise, I can do it by myself. It's not too difficult."

He followed that up in English: "I am in a competition mood already, I can tell you."

Here is video of the exchange:

Per sports writer Manuel Veth, this isn't the first time Klopp has disagreed with a translator:

Liverpool and Salzburg will meet in Austria on Tuesday, with qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on the line. The defending champions sit three points ahead of the underdogs but can still finish in third if they lose by a one-goal margin of a scoreline smaller than 5-4.

Second-placed Napoli face Genk at home and can book their spot in the next round with a draw. Salzburg have to win no matter what, and if Napoli also win, have to better the 4-3 score from the meeting at Anfield.

Klopp did not understate the importance of the upcoming match, per The Athletic's James Pearce:

The Reds remain unbeaten in domestic competition, and their only loss of the season came at the San Paolo stadium in September. Napoli traveled to Anfield in Liverpool's last European outing, which ended in a draw.

Salzburg haven't lost since October, when Napoli walked out of the Red Bull Arena with a 3-2 win, and they are coming off a 5-1 demolition of WSG Swarovski Tirol in the Austrian Bundsliga.

Liverpool have been in this kind of do-or-die situation before, barely surviving against Napoli last season in the group stages, courtesy of a crucial save from Alisson Becker from Arkadiusz Milik. They went on to win the competition by beating Bayern Munich, FC Porto, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur in the knockouts.