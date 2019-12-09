Premier League Table: Final Week 16 2019 Standings, Results and Week 17 Fixtures

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal staged a dramatic Premier League comeback to win 3-1 at West Ham United on Monday after trailing at the London Stadium.

Three goals in 10 minutes during the second half rescued the Gunners, with the visitors relying on their forwards to flip the result on its head.

Angelo Ogbonna had scored the opener, but Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replied as Arsenal turned on the style after half-time.

Forthcoming Fixtures

Saturday, Dec. 14

Liverpool vs. Watford: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 p.m. ET

Burnley vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. West Ham: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 15



Manchester United vs. Everton: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 16

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

Full Week 16 Results

Premier League (games played, points, goal difference)

1. Liverpool: 16, 46, +26

2. Leicester: 16, 38, +29

3. Manchester City: 16, 32, +25

4. Chelsea: 16, 29, +7

5. Manchester United: 16, 24, +6

6. Wolves: 16, 24, +4

7. Spurs: 16, 23, +7

8. Sheffield United: 16, 22, +3

9. Arsenal: 16, 22, 0

10. Crystal Palace: 16, 22, -4

11. Newcastle: 16, 22, -6

12. Brighton: 16, 19, -4

13. Burnley: 16, 18, -8

14. Everton: 16, 17, -9

15. Bournemouth: 16, 16, -6

16. West Ham: 16, 16, -10

17. Aston Villa: 16, 15, -5

18. Southampton: 16, 15, -17

19. Norwich: 16, 11, -17

20. Watford: 16, 9, -21

Monday Recap

The Gunners came through a severe test at West Ham as they blasted their way to three points in the London derby.

Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg lost Hector Bellerin to injury in the warm-up and was forced to substitute Kieran Tierney after 30 minute when he suffered a shoulder injury, leaving Arsenal with defensive problems.

The host took advantage seven minutes before the interval as Ogbonna headed home the opener, with the Arsenal defence in disarray.

West Ham went searching for a second after the restart, and Ljungberg's team were nervous as the attempted to stabilise their play.

Arsenal exploded into action just before the hour mark, and Martinelli slotted his effort away to inject purpose back into the visitors' attitude.

The equaliser was soon followed by Pepe's 66th-minute strike, allowing Arsenal a precious and surprising advantage.

Ljungberg's team were in the ascendancy, and Aubameyang grabbed a third three minutes later.

Arsenal hit the back of the net three times in 10 minutes, and the experience saw the Hammers wilt after a promising start to the night.

The Gunners appeared disorganised in defence, repeating issues present under former boss Unai Emery, but there was a magical response from their attack just at the moment they needed it most.