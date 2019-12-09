Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Indians Prefer Not to Deal Star, May Wait a Year

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Francisco Lindor has been heavily discussed as a possible trade target this offseason, but the Cleveland Indians reportedly "prefer" not to deal the shortstop this winter and want to wait another year, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Lindor has two more years under team control before potentially hitting free agency after the 2021 season.

This continues the public comments from the organization about planning to keep him on the roster.

"My expectation is Frankie will be the shortstop Opening Day next year," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said in November, per Heyman.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported the team would have to be "overwhelmed" by an offer in order to complete a deal this offseason.

There is certainly plenty of interest in Lindor around the league, which makes sense considering his production to this point. The 26-year-old switch-hitter has been an All-Star in each of the last four years, earning MVP votes each season while also adding two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards.

He has at least 30 home runs and 40 doubles in each of the last three years while playing elite defense at a premium position.

Despite his ability, the Indians haven't given any indication they will sign him to an extension worthy of his value, meaning his time with the organization remains limited.

Trading him this offseason could provide a maximum return that will help stay competitive in future seasons, but it also makes sense for any team to hold onto this type of talent for as long as possible.