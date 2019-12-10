Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bayern Munich host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League with both sides already safely into the knockout stages of the tournament.

The German champions have won all five fixtures in Group B to secure top spot, while Tottenham will go through as runners-up from a group also containing Red Star Belgrade and Olympiakos.

Bayern thumped Spurs 7-2 in the previous fixture in London in October, but both teams have changed their managers since then. Hansi Flick has replaced Niko Kovac in the Bayern dugout, while Jose Mourinho has taken over from Mauricio Pochettino.

Date: Wednesday, December 11

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Bayern 21-50, Draw 21-5, Tottenham 28-5

Match Preview

Tottenham will be without captain Harry Kane for Wednesday's match. Mourinho told reporters after Saturday's 5-0 win over Burnley that the striker will not play at the Allianz Arena.

Teenager Troy Parrott is likely to get the nod in attack instead. The 17-year-old made his debut against Burnley and departed with the match ball:

Youngsters Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp and Kyle Walker-Peters will also be hoping for rare starts in the Champions League and the chance to impress the new boss.

Spurs have won four of five games since Mourinho took charge, scoring 16 goals along the way.

However, they also kept their first clean sheet in the Premier League since September on Saturday, which should please the Portuguese ahead of a tricky away tie.

Bayern have made light work of the Champions League campaign and wrapped up qualification with two games to spare.

Striker Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form for the German giants and is the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals from five matches:

The Poland international could also be rested as Bayern have little to play for, and Flick has plenty of attacking options at his disposal.

Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry Kingsley Coman and Ivan Perisic are all options to start in attack against Tottenham.

The hosts head into the match with nothing to play for, but they have lost their last two Bundesliga outings, meaning Flick will be keen to see his side get back on track against a team they overwhelmed just two months ago.