Report: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Lost' Amid Rumors Surrounding WR's Future with Browns

David Richard/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants to be traded away from the Cleveland Browns as he remains unsure of his role with the team, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

"He's lost," a source told Robinson. "... Fame got to him, he made bad choices [and] now he has to redeem himself. And the road to redemption isn't an easy one when you have an ego."

He also reportedly doesn't have a great relationship with the coaching staff.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Sunday that Beckham has told opposing players and coaches to come get him during the year:

"I don't see that relationship ending well for them after this year," Glazer said.

Despite his interest in wanting out, Cleveland won't necessarily deal him away after spending a first-round pick and more to acquire him from the New York Giants less than a year ago.

"Speaking with a Browns official, they have no intent to trade him," ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on SportsCenter Monday. "... All indications are he'll be with the Cleveland Browns regardless."

Beckham has struggled on the field this season while setting career lows with just 4.5 catches and 64.9 yards per game. The three-time Pro Bowler has just two touchdowns in 13 games.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported last week some believe his talent has been wasted in a "dysfunctional Browns offense."

While his fit within the offense hasn't been great, the receiver is also playing through a sports hernia injury that will require surgery in the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The problems have led to a disappointing first season with the Browns, and plenty of question marks about his future are on the way.