Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 26: coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid Spain
Real Madrid conclude their UEFA Champions League group campaign on Wednesday at Club Brugge.

Zinedine Zidane's side have already secured their place in the knockout rounds and will finish second in Group A behind Paris Saint-Germain regardless of Wednesday's result.

Brugge will seal third place if they beat Madrid or if Galatasaray do not beat PSG at the Parc des Princes in the group's other game.

        

Date: Wednesday, 11 December 

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET 

TV: BT Sport ESPN (UK), TUDN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Club Brugge 21-10, Draw 53-20, Real Madrid 6-5

        

Match Preview

Los Blancos will rotate their team for Wednesday's match given qualification is already assured and they have two testing La Liga fixtures up next against Valencia and Barcelona.

Captain Sergio Ramos and midfielder Toni Kroos have been left out of the squad to travel to Belgium, although there are places for fit-again Gareth Bale and Nacho Fernandez:

Fringe players such as Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz and Eder Militao are likely to feature in Belgium and will be aiming to stake a claim for more game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior could also continue after returning to the starting XI against Espanyol on Saturday and impressing in the 2-0 win:

Brugge faced an uphill task qualifying from a group containing Real Madrid and PSG but have proved to be no pushovers.

They drew 2-2 at the Bernabeu and will have been disappointed to have left with only a point after being 2-0 up at half-time (UK video only):

Philippe Clement's side are also in strong form domestically. They are seven points clear at the top of the Belgian First Division A and are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

Hans Vanaken and David Okereke are the team's top scorers in 2019-20, while Emmanuel Bonaventure scored twice in the draw at the Bernabeu and celebrated in style:

Real Madrid head into the game on a nine-game unbeaten run and are favourites for victory, but Brugge will be optimistic they can get a result if Zidane makes wholesale changes to his starting XI.

