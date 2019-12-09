Madison Bumgarner Rumors: Pitcher Seeking 5-Year Contract Worth $100M-Plus

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2019

San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner waves toward fans before pinch hitting against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Madison Bumgarner is reportedly looking to get paid in a big way this winter.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, "teams are being told" that the veteran starting pitcher is looking for a five-year deal totaling $100 million or more in free agency.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Yankees Have Record Offer for Cole

    Yanks have 7-year, $245M offer on the table for Gerrit Cole

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Yankees Have Record Offer for Cole

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Nats 'More Confident' on Keeping Strasburg

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nats 'More Confident' on Keeping Strasburg

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Phillies Interested in Didi Gregorius

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies Interested in Didi Gregorius

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting Landing Spots, Deals for Top FAs 🔮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Predicting Landing Spots, Deals for Top FAs 🔮

    Andrew Gould
    via Bleacher Report