EPL Week 17 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Top plays bottom on Saturday in the Premier League when leaders Liverpool welcome struggling Watford to Anfield in the early kick-off.

The game will see new manager Nigel Pearson take charge of the Hornets for the first time since replacing Quique Sanchez Flores in the hotseat, and he could not have asked for a tougher fixture.

Elsewhere, Leicester City will continue their pursuit of Liverpool at home to Norwich City, while Chelsea will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Sunday brings plenty more exciting action with in-form Manchester United hosting Everton, Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Manchester City facing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Week 16 Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, December 14

Liverpool vs. Watford: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m ET (Liverpool)

Burnley vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Chelsea)

Leicester City vs. Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Leicester)

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Southampton vs. West Ham United: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (Draw)

Sunday, December 15

Manchester United vs. Everton: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET (Man Utd)

Wolves vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET (Draw)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 p.m. ET (Man City)

Monday, December 16

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (Palace)

Players to Watch

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford heads into Sunday's game against Everton in red-hot goalscoring form and will fancy his chances against one of the Premier League's leakiest back lines.

The 22-year-old has 10 goals and four assists in 16 league starts in 2019-20 and put in a commanding performance in the Red Devils' impressive wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.

The England international's incredible pace, dribbling and trickery on the ball terrifies defenders, and his willingness to cut inside and shoot with either foot has brought goals.

Rashford has also been effective at winning penalties for his team:

Everton have conceded 28 goals in 16 league games, leaving Burnley as the only team outside of the bottom three to have conceded more in 2019-20.

The Toffees have not kept a clean sheet on their travels in the top flight since a goalless draw on the opening day at Crystal Palace but did look much-improved under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson during Saturday's 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Rashford has scored against Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City this season, but the challenge for him now is to keep that record going against the teams lower down in the division.

Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has overseen four wins out of five since replacing Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager, and Heung-Min Son has been key to his side's improvement.

Midfielder Dele Alli has stolen most of the headlines after his return to form, but the South Korea international has been every bit as vital to Tottenham's resurgent attacking play.

Son has five assists and two goals in Mourinho's five games in charge and has already drawn praise from his new manager:

The 27-year-old will not lack for confidence at Wolves on Sunday after his dazzling solo goal against Burnley last time out, which is already being tipped as a goal-of-the-season contender (UK video only):

Tottenham will need to be at their attacking best to defeat a Wolves side who have not tasted defeat since losing to Chelsea on September 14.