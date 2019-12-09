Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud Reportedly Face Late UCL Fitness Tests

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea pair Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud will reportedly face late fitness tests ahead of the Blues' UEFA Champions League clash with Lille on Tuesday.

Football.London's Andy Ha reported the duo did not train with the rest of the squad on Monday, and as such, they're doubts for Tuesday's game.

Tomori has spent Chelsea's last two matches—the 2-1 win over Aston Villa and the 3-1 defeat at Everton—on the bench.

Giroud was also on the bench in the former, but he was not in the matchday squad for the latter.

Tomori had started 11 consecutive Premier League matches, but he was dropped after the team suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and West Ham United.

His absence was felt against Everton as Chelsea repeatedly looked vulnerable at the back, per Squawka's Muhammad Butt:

Football statistician Dave O'Brien offered further insight into his absence:

Given the way the Blues defended on Saturday, it would come as little surprise if manager Frank Lampard is hoping to restore Tomori to the starting lineup for the Lille game.

Chelsea need to win the game to guarantee their progression from Group H, although a draw would be enough if Ajax beat Valencia.

They sit two points behind the former, against whom they have a superior head-to-head record, and level with the latter, against whom they have an inferior head-to-head record.

Lille have picked up just one draw and lost four times in their five Champions League games, scoring three times and conceding 12, but Chelsea will still want to be their strongest.

As for Giroud, he has played just 282 minutes in all competitions in this campaign, so he'll likely find himself on the bench if he's fit on Tuesday.

The Frenchman's aerial ability and link-play make him a different option to Tammy Abraham up front, though, so it won't be ideal for Lampard if he's missing, either.