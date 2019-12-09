Barcelona 'Can't Afford to Lose Anyone' in January, Says President Amid Rumours

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said he is not expecting any players to leave in January despite rumours of potential departures.

Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move away because of his reduced game time so far in 2019-20. Juventus and Manchester United are both said to be interested in the Croat, according to Marca's M. Carmen Torres.

Meanwhile, Marca (h/t the Daily Mail's James Ayles) also linked Inter Milan with a winter move for Arturo Vidal.

However, Bartomeu has now said Barca cannot afford to lose any players in the new year, per La Repubblica (h/t Football Italia):

"We are not expecting any movement in January. We have a balanced squad; we don't miss anything, but we can't afford to lose anyone. It has happened several times to me already [a player showing a desire to be transferred]. Never in January, but at the end of the season. In some cases, we let them go. Other times, we convince them to stay."

Rakitic, 31, looked destined for the exit door midway through last month after making just one start in La Liga.

Since, though, he has started three consecutive matches against Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Mallorca, and he has been impressive:

Vidal, meanwhile, has found his game time similarly restricted this term following the arrival of Frenkie de Jong and rise in prominence of Arthur.

It is no surprise Barcelona seem loath to lose him in January, though.

Manager Ernesto Valverde will need to use the full expanse of his squad in the second half of the season if Barca are to compete for silverware on multiple fronts.

Vidal, 32, is the perfect kind of player to be able to call upon on big occasions late in the season because he is immensely experienced and has won league titles in four different countries:

One other central midfielder who has been linked with a temporary Barca departure in January is Carles Alena.

Vidal and Rakitic have been underused this term, but both have almost 400 La Liga minutes under their belts in 2019-20.

Alena, 21, has been afforded just 64, and academy director Patrick Kluivert said in November the Spaniard could benefit from a loan period away from the Camp Nou.