MLB Rumors: Jose Bautista Wants to Play in 2020 After Sitting Out 2019 Season

Jose Bautista is tossing his bat in the ring.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the 39-year-old "is looking to play in 2020 if the opportunity presents itself."

Bautista last played for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018. He began that year with the Atlanta Braves, who released him a month after signing him to a minor league deal. The New York Mets signed him to a one-year deal in May before trading him to the Phillies in late August.

The outfielder became a free agent after the season and has since remained unsigned.

In September 2018, Bautista made it clear he wanted to play in 2019 and preferably for "a contender":

The Dominican's best years were with the Toronto Blue Jays. The three-time Silver Slugger winner landed in Toronto in August 2008 through a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He remained with the Jays until 2017, with his six All-Star appearances coming in consecutive seasons from 2010-15.

Bautista led MLB in home runs in back-to-back campaigns with 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011. His signature moment came in Game 5 of the 2015 American League Division Series when he hammered a go-ahead homer and punctuated it with a bat flip.

The Blue Jays let Bautista walk following the 2017 season, declining to pick up his 2018 mutual option.

At this point, Bautista's upside would be serving as veteran depth on a contender.