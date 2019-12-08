La Liga Table 2019 Week 16: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Real Sociedad's charge near the top of La Liga was stunted by a goalless draw on Sunday at Real Valladolid.

Real Betis' improving form continued after a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, as Joaquin scored a hat-trick.

Osasuna held 10-man Sevilla to a 1-1 draw, with Julen Lopetegui's team remaining third.

Elsewhere, Leganes climbed off the bottom after earning a rare 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo, and Getafe beat Eibar 1-0 on the road.

              

Sunday's Results

Eibar 0-1 Getafe

Real Betis 3-2 Athletic Club

Valladolid 0-0 Sociedad

Leganes 3-2 Celta

Osasuna 1-1 Sevilla

             

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 15, 23, 34

2. Real Madrid: 15, 21, 34

3. Sevilla: 16, 5, 31

4. Real Sociedad: 16, 8, 27

5. Getafe: 16, 8, 27

6. Athletic Club: 16, 7, 26

7. Atletico Madrid: 16, 6, 26

8. Valencia: 16, 3, 26

9. Granada: 16, 3, 24

10. Osasuna: 16, 4, 23

11. Real Betis: 16, -5, 22

12. Levante: 16, -5, 20

13. Villarreal: 16, 4, 19

14. Real Valladolid: 16, -4, 19

15. Alaves: 16, -6, 18

16. Eibar: 16, -13, 15

17. Real Mallorca: 16, -12, 14

18. Celta Vigo: 16, -11, 13

19. Leganes: 16, -16, 9

20. Espanyol: 16, -20, 9

Sunday Recap

SEVILLE, SPAIN - DECEMBER 08: Joaquin Sanchez of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's opening goal during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Athletic Club at Estadio Benito Villamarin on December 08, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Quali
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Joaquin became the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick after the 38-year-old powered Betis to three points.

The forward took only 20 minutes to net his treble, with Bilbao left shellshocked in the opening stages of the contest. The captain opened the scoring in the second minute before doubling the lead nine minutes later.

Loren Moron linked with Joaquin during a 20th-minute breakaway, allowing the Spaniard to register the first hat-trick of his career.

Betis' Alex Moreno was punished for handball in the box a minute before half-time, allowing Inaki Williams to score from the penalty spot. Yuri Berchiche gave Bilbao a lifeline with a second after 75 minutes.

According to Sky SportsJoaquin said he was delighted after breaking the record held by Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

"It's the first hat trick of my life. I don't think it's going to happen again," said Joaquin, who began his career with Betis before playing for Valencia and Malaga. "I've never been a goalscorer throughout my career, so I'm really proud to be able to get three goals against a rival like Athletic. Considering my age, it's not an easy thing to do."

Betis had suffered an inconsistent start to their campaign, but three consecutive La Liga wins has helped restore confidence in Seville.

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

Osasuna punctured Sevilla's title challenge with a 1-1 draw in Pamplona.

Munir El Haddadi gave the visitors the breakthrough after 11 minutes, but Chimy Avila levelled the score in stoppage time before the interval.

Oliver Torres and Munir came close to sealing victory for Sevilla in the second half, but a second yellow for Oier Sanjurjo reduced the away side to 10 men shortly after the hour mark.

Sevilla settled for the draw after suffering the numerical disadvantage, and a share of the points was a fair result despite Lopetegui's men dominating possession. 

