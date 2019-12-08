Chiefs' Equipment Arrives After Being Mistakenly Sent to NJ Before Patriots Game

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

An equipment container for the Kansas City Chiefs ended up in the wrong location ahead of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The shipment contained some of the team's shoulder pads, helmets and footballs and was supposed to be unloaded Saturday. However, it remained on the plane and continued to Newark, New Jersey.

It was fortunately rushed to Foxborough in time for the team's 4:30 p.m. ET game.

Per Schefter, 35 players were without helmets and pads but all the equipment arrived. If they didn't have the equipment in time, the Chiefs would've be forced to forfeit.

"I never heard that before," a source told Schefter.

While the Patriots always seem to be in the middle of chicanery, note it was the Chiefs' responsibility to unload the equipment, and Bill Belichick had nothing to do with it.