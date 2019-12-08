Manchester United's Fred Comments After Alleged Racist Abuse at Manchester City

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 8, 2019

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) vies with Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on December 7, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Fred has expressed his disappointment after allegedly suffering racial abuse during the Red Devils' 2-1 victory at Manchester City.

TV cameras appeared to show a supporter making a monkey gesture to the Brazilian, with the player also hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

Speaking to Andy Mitten for United Arab Emirates newspaper The National, Fred said he was delighted with the win but saddened by the events that unfolded with the Sky Blues supporters:

"It’s something difficult. We just want to play football, to do the best for our team and our supporters. It’s the same for both teams. You shouldn’t have to worry about what is happening outside the pitch but someone threw something at me and it hit me.

"It is unfortunate that this happened. It also happened to me in Ukraine with some friends of mine. I only saw it after the game today. It’s sad. Skin colour should not matter. But we have to raise our heads, we cannot give them attention when there is so much beauty to see."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Fred of Manchester United reacts after being struck by an item thrown by the Manchester City fans during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Ma
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Per Mitten, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Fred as "arguably man of the match" after his side claimed a surprising three points against the Premier League champions.

The midfielder has built up a developing partnership with Scott McTominay at the heart of Solskjaer's team, and the pair were influential at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Sky News, a 41-year-old man has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police, with superintendent Chris Hill thanking the public for their cooperation with the investigation:

"Racism of any kind has no place in football or our society and I hope this arrest shows that we are taking this matter extremely seriously.

"We will continue to work with Manchester City and Manchester United Football clubs on this incident and will investigate any other lines of enquiries."

Per Sky, Solskjaer condemned the incident, with Jesse Lingard also reportedly abused: "We have to stamp it out. We keep talking about it every single week and it's not acceptable."

United are back in action Thursday when they face AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League. City travel to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Related

    Jota Stars as Brighton and Wolves Draw

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Jota Stars as Brighton and Wolves Draw

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Premier League Table: Leicester March On

    Second-place Foxes trail Liverpool by eight points

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Table: Leicester March On

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Pep and Man City Should Shift Their Focus to Europe

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep and Man City Should Shift Their Focus to Europe

    Jonathan Wilson
    via the Guardian

    Nagelsmann Cools Barca Rumours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Nagelsmann Cools Barca Rumours

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report