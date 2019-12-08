Manchester United's Fred Comments After Alleged Racist Abuse at Manchester City

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Fred has expressed his disappointment after allegedly suffering racial abuse during the Red Devils' 2-1 victory at Manchester City.

TV cameras appeared to show a supporter making a monkey gesture to the Brazilian, with the player also hit by an object thrown from the crowd.

Speaking to Andy Mitten for United Arab Emirates newspaper The National, Fred said he was delighted with the win but saddened by the events that unfolded with the Sky Blues supporters:

"It’s something difficult. We just want to play football, to do the best for our team and our supporters. It’s the same for both teams. You shouldn’t have to worry about what is happening outside the pitch but someone threw something at me and it hit me.

"It is unfortunate that this happened. It also happened to me in Ukraine with some friends of mine. I only saw it after the game today. It’s sad. Skin colour should not matter. But we have to raise our heads, we cannot give them attention when there is so much beauty to see."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Per Mitten, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Fred as "arguably man of the match" after his side claimed a surprising three points against the Premier League champions.

The midfielder has built up a developing partnership with Scott McTominay at the heart of Solskjaer's team, and the pair were influential at the Etihad Stadium.

According to Sky News, a 41-year-old man has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police, with superintendent Chris Hill thanking the public for their cooperation with the investigation:

"Racism of any kind has no place in football or our society and I hope this arrest shows that we are taking this matter extremely seriously.

"We will continue to work with Manchester City and Manchester United Football clubs on this incident and will investigate any other lines of enquiries."

Per Sky, Solskjaer condemned the incident, with Jesse Lingard also reportedly abused: "We have to stamp it out. We keep talking about it every single week and it's not acceptable."

United are back in action Thursday when they face AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League. City travel to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday.