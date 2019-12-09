Inter Milan vs. Barcelona: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan's hopes of remaining in the 2019 UEFA Champions League hang by a thread as they welcome Barcelona to the San Siro on Tuesday.

The Spanish champions have confirmed their status as Group F winners, with the Italians in second place heading into the final qualification match.

Borussia Dortmund could leapfrog Inter and grab qualification to the knockout rounds if they better the Nerazzurri's result.

The Bundesliga side play host to Slavia Prague, with the Czech team already eliminated.

Preview

Barca are no strangers to starting matches as favourites, but with Inter needing to produce the goods on Tuesday, Ernesto Valverde's team begin as outsiders.

According to Juan Jimenez of AS, the Blaugrana could make multiple changes ahead of the trip. Lionel Messi is expected to be rested alongside Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

Barca face a tough away game at Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga, and the chance to provide their stars with a night off will be gratefully accepted.

Inter have been in excellent form since the arrival of Antonio Conte, and the former Chelsea and Juventus manager has quickly raised expectations.

Conte's side lead the way in the Italian top flight, offering Juve a genuine challenge at the top of Serie A.

The developing partnership between Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez has seen Inter's productivity reach new heights.

The Nerazzurri failed to find the back of net in Friday's goalless draw with Roma in Serie A, but Conte's side have been dangerous in the box during the campaign.

Lukaku has 11 goals in Serie A and Europe this term, but the 13 strikes from Martinez have been an eye-catching contribution.

The 22-year-old has five in five in the Champions League, and he is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.

Martinez found the back of the net in the corresponding fixture at the Camp Nou—scoring in the second minute—but efforts from Suarez and Messi gave Barca a 2-1 win. With both Blaugrana forwards potentially missing Tuesday's encounter, Inter will believe they have the edge.

Dortmund are locked on seven points with Inter, but the Italians have the advantage in head-to-head contests. Inter lost 3-2 in Germany on November 5 but had already collected a 2-0 win against the Bundesliga side at home two weeks earlier.

A victory will see Inter progress to the knockout stages, and qualification would mark a significant improvement for the team after finishing third in Group B last season.

Conte has reignited the ambitions of a sleeping giant after they last won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2010, and Inter could travel deep into the competition if they secure second place against Valverde's weakened selection.