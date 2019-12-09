Chelsea vs. Lille: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

Chelsea can book their spot in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, but they'll have to get a result against Lille to do so.

Caesars have named the Blues -570 favourites to win, while their French opponents carry odds of +1650. A draw comes in at +600.

Fans can watch via BT Sport 2 (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.). Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Group H standings (Position, Team, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Ajax, +7, 10

2. Valencia, +1, 8

3. Chelsea, +1, 8

4. Lille, -9, 1

The Blues have lost control of their fate in the group with consecutive draws against Ajax and Valencia, who both picked up four points during the same span. Those two teams will meet in Amsterdam, where the group leaders are favourites to advance, knowing a draw would suffice.

A win over Lille would see Chelsea through, regardless, and the Premier League side will fancy their chances of getting past the already-eliminated French team. Lille have won their last three Ligue 1 matches, but they have picked up just a single point from their five Champions League outings.

Their last domestic win came against Brest on Friday, when star talent Victor Osimhen again proved the difference by scoring the only goal. He will be a genuine threat to the Blues:

Chelsea's last outing was a 3-1 loss to a slumping Everton side that had just sacked manager Marco Silva. The west London club have just one win in their last five matches across all competitions, losing three.

Everton's physicality proved a major issue on Saturday, which was something manager Frank Lampard noted:

Lille haven't kept a clean sheet in Europe so far, but they haven't conceded in their last three Ligue 1 matches and have the third-best defensive record in the French top division.

Chelsea's star prospects have yet to translate their domestic success to the Champions League―only Jorginho (two) has scored more than one goal―but they have a great opportunity to do so in front of their own fans, against a team with nothing left to play for.

Lille can no longer qualify for the knockout stages or the UEFA Europa League, and they will likely rest a few key players, with Ligue 1 matches against Montpellier and AS Monaco before Christmas taking priority.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Lille