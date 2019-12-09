Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for Final Group-Stage Ties

TF-Images/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League hopes of a number of teams still hang in the balance, with the 32 sides involved set to play their final group games this week.

One of those still to confirm their passage into the next round are Liverpool. They face a challenging trip to Red Bull Salzburg, knowing a point from the fixture will be good enough to qualify. A defeat will likely see them eliminated.

There's also a showdown between Inter Milan and Barcelona, with the former needing to ensure Borussia Dortmund don't better their result against Slavia Prague. In Group H, Chelsea, Ajax and Valencia could all still progress or be eliminated.

Here are the matches and odds to come this week, as well as the key viewing information for the fixtures.

Matchday 6 Fixtures (GMT)

Tuesday, December 10

5:55 p.m. Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool (E)

5:55 p.m. Napoli vs. Genk (E)

8 p.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Prague (F)

8 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Barcelona (F)

8 p.m. Benfica vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg (G)

8 p.m. Lyon vs. RB Leipzig (G)

8 p.m. Ajax vs. Valencia (H)

8 p.m. Chelsea vs. Lille (H)

Wednesday, December 11

8 p.m. Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid (A)

8 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray (A)

8 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur (B)

8 p.m. Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade (B)

5:55 p.m. Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City (C)

5:55 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta (C)

8 p.m. Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (D)

8 p.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus (D)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), BR Live (U.S.)

Red Bull Salzburg (57/20), Draw (13/4), Liverpool (4/5)

Given their Champions League triumph last season and their stunning Premier League form this term, it's a shock Liverpool haven't already secured their spot in the next round. Against Salzburg, they have work to do.

The Reds will come into the game in high spirits after a 3-0 win at Bournemouth. The Anfield Watch Twitter account summed up the progress the team has made in recent years under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp:

The Anfield side drew 1-1 with Napoli in their previous outing in the Champions League against Napoli, giving Salzburg some hope of progressing.

The Austrian outfit also have the hottest forward in the competition on their books, with Erling Haaland seeking to extend his remarkable run in Europe; the 19-year-old has scored in every Champions League game he's played in.

The competition's Twitter account provided the numbers behind his excellent season:

Salzburg and Liverpool played out a thrilling game when they previously met in the competition, with the latter eventually running out 4-3 winners at Anfield. Another open game feels likely, with the result set to be another narrow win for the Premier League side.

Prediction: Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 Liverpool

Inter Milan (63/100), Draw (13/4), Barcelona (4/1)

Group F always appeared to be the most challenging on paper, with Inter, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund all huge names in European football. And it's now set for a fascinating conclusion.

Inter go into the game knowing victory will guarantee their spot in the knockout stages. They were 3-1 winners against Slavia Prague in the previous round of matches, ensuring their fate remains in their own hands.

While they were held to a 0-0 draw by Roma in Serie A on Sunday, the Nerazzurri have two potent forwards in Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez:

Barcelona have already qualified for the knockout stages, so it will be intriguing to see what type of side manager Ernesto Valverde selects.

Inter will be hoping Lionel Messi isn't involved. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner produced another remarkable display on Saturday, netting a hat-trick in Barcelona's 5-2 win over Mallorca:

With a heavy schedule to come and top spot secured, it's likely Valverde will make some significant changes for this tussle.

With Inter in form and the San Siro set to be bouncing, Antonio Conte's side should have enough to get the three points and progress at the expense of Dortmund.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Barcelona

Odds courtesy of Caesars.