Michael Jordan Signed Check from 1984 Billiards Bet Sells for $12,000 at Auction

Kent Smith/Getty Images

A $5 check to Michael Jordan has turned into a high-priced piece of memorabilia.

Per Darren Rovell of Action Network, a collector spent $12,000 to purchase the check signed by the Hall of Fame basketball star, which was dated Feb. 27, 1984.

According to Goldin Auctions, the seller gave Jordan the check to cover his pool losses at Granville Towers on the University of North Carolina campus. The Tar Heels star was apparently hustling his competition on the billiards table before packing it in while up five dollars.

A few months later, Jordan was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft.

The signature on the back of the check was authenticated, making it a lot more valuable than the $5 plus inflation.