Manchester United's Fred Targeted by Objects Thrown on Pitch During Derby

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistDecember 7, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Fred of Manchester United reacts after being struck by an item thrown by the Manchester City fans during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Home supporters at the Etihad Stadium threw objects at Manchester United midfielder Fred during his side's 2-1 win over rivals City on Saturday, with at least one appearing to hit the player.

The Mirror's Liam Prenderville wrote Fred was struck in the back of the head by one object thrown as he attempted to take a corner in the 67th minute, when United were leading 2-0.

City talisman Fernandinho came to the aid of his Brazil team-mate and urged the spectators to stop throwing things before referee Anthony Taylor cleared the objects from the pitch, per BBC News

      

