Manchester United's Fred Targeted by Objects Thrown on Pitch During Derby

Home supporters at the Etihad Stadium threw objects at Manchester United midfielder Fred during his side's 2-1 win over rivals City on Saturday, with at least one appearing to hit the player.

The Mirror's Liam Prenderville wrote Fred was struck in the back of the head by one object thrown as he attempted to take a corner in the 67th minute, when United were leading 2-0.



City talisman Fernandinho came to the aid of his Brazil team-mate and urged the spectators to stop throwing things before referee Anthony Taylor cleared the objects from the pitch, per BBC News.

