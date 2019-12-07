EPL Table: Saturday's Week 16 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea suffered a third loss in four Premier League games on Saturday, opening Week 16 with a 3-1 defeat at Goodison Park. Duncan Ferguson made a triumphant start as interim Toffees manager.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice for the home side following a Richarlison opener, and former Toffee Ferguson ended Everton's run of three losses in a row with a turn-up against the odds.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur climbed to fifth and within six points of the Blues in fourth after they demolished Burnley 5-0 at home thanks, in part, to a Harry Kane brace.

Leaders Liverpool temporarily restored an 11-point cushion at the top of the table following a convincing victory away to Bournemouth, where Mohamed Salah scored and assisted in a 3-0 win.

Manchester City hope to close the 14-point gap between them and Liverpool when they host nemeses United at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday's late kick-off.

Saturday's Results

Everton 3-1 Chelsea

Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Burnley

Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. Manchester United, TBD

Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)



1. Liverpool: 16, +26, 46

2. Leicester: 15, +26, 35

3. Manchester City: 15, +26, 32

4. Chelsea: 16, +7, 29

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, +7, 23

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 15, +4, 23



7. Crystal Palace: 16, -4, 22

8. Manchester United: 15, +5, 21



9. Sheffield United: 15, +2, 19

10. Arsenal: 15, -2, 19

11. Newcastle United: 15, -7, 19

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 15, -4, 18

13. Burnley: 16, -8, 18

14. Everton: 16, -9, 17

15. Bournemouth: 16, -6, 16

16. West Ham United: 15, -8, 16

17. Aston Villa: 15, -2, 15

18. Southampton: 15, -16, 15

19. Norwich City: 15, -16, 11

20. Watford: 16, -21, 9

Visit the Premier League website to see the full standings.

Recap

Tottenham are back within reach of the Premier League's top four after responding to their recent defeat at Manchester United as Mourinho would have hoped, downing Burnley in vicious fashion in north London.

Spurs look more consistently dangerous in attack since Mourinho took over—a change some tactical analysts may find ironic—and Kane looked particularly accurate on the day, via NBC (U.S. viewers only):

The England frontman scored twice and assisted Moussa Sissoko for Tottenham's fifth on the day, while Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son also added to the scoresheet.

The home crowd reminded their peers of Kane's majesty in front of goal, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London:

Tottenham will have rivals Chelsea looking over their shoulders after the west Londoners were stunned 3-1 at Goodison Park, leaving Frank Lampard's outfit with one win in their last five games across all competitions.

Mateo Kovacic scored not long after Calvert-Lewin's first to halve the deficit early in the second half, but the latter bagged a second near full-time to earn Everton's first win in almost a month, per Statman Dave:

Liverpool will be happy to hear of any peers dropping points, but they came through another test with flying colours in their trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to the Reds XI and scored the breakthrough goal. Naby Keita doubled the advantage with his first goal since April, then assisted Salah for Liverpool's third on the south coast.

Jurgen Klopp's side are yet to be beaten domestically this season and have looked imperious in the Premier League, per Sky Sports Statto:

Nigel Pearson made his debut as new Watford manager and drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace, leaving the Hornets six points from safety.