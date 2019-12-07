Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 16 EPL Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United dealt Manchester City's fading title hopes another blow on Saturday, beating the champions 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to leave them 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Reds maintained their unbeaten start to the season at Bournemouth earlier in the day. Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah saw Jurgen Klopp's side cruise to victory.

Jose Mourinho picked up his fourth win in five games as Tottenham Hotspur manager after Spurs crushed Burnley 5-0 to end the day in sixth place in the table.

Elsewhere, caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson guided Everton to a 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, which lifted the Toffees out of the relegation zone.

Watford remain rooted to the bottom of the table following a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road.

Saturday's Results

Everton 3-1 Chelsea

Bournemouth 0-3 Liverpool

Tottenham 5-0 Burnley

Watford 0-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United

Winner: Man Utd's counter-attack

Manchester United welcomed Anthony Martial back from injury against Manchester City and saw the Frenchman line up in attack alongside Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils went on to put in a glittering attacking performance against the champions and threatened to rip Pep Guardiola's side apart in a dominant opening period.

Manchester City had no answer to the explosive pace and direct running of Rashford, Martial and James on the counter and needed goalkeeper Ederson to make two good saves in the opening 10 minutes.

Rashford opened the scoring from the penalty spot after being tripped by Bernardo Silva to maintain his red-hot form:

The England international curled a shot wide of target and saw another effort hit the crossbar before Anthony Martial squeezed a low shot past Ederson at his near post:

Manchester United had chances to extend their lead before half-time as they exploited City's defensive vulnerabilities and attacked with a verve rarely seen this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side's first-half performance gave them the platform to go on and take all three points, and the result will provide plenty of optimism that they are moving in the right direction under the Norwegian.

Loser: Man City's title challenge

Manchester City can have few complaints about the defeat, which may just prove fatal to their hopes of retaining their Premier League title.

Guardiola's side have now suffered four Premier League losses in 2019-20 and are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Citizens will also slip six points behind second-placed Leicester City if the in-form Foxes beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Opta noted how Manchester City will have to make history to win the title now:

Guardiola offered his thoughts on catching Liverpool after the match:

The champions can ill afford to drop any more points this season and have some testing fixtures ahead. They play away at Arsenal next in the Premier League and then welcome Leicester to the Etihad.

Winner: Heung-min Son

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son provided one of the highlights of Saturday's action with a stunning individual goal against Burnley.

The South Korea international picked up possession on the edge of his own penalty area and then sprinted virtually the length of the pitch before slotting past goalkeeper Nick Pope (video UK only):

The strike drew plenty of admiration and is an early favourite to be named the goal of the season:

Mourinho was full of praise for Son's strike after the match:

Tottenham went on to win the match 5-0, with Son also picking up an assist to maintain his impressive home form for the north Londoners this season:

Per Jonathan Jurejko of BBC Sport, Son said after the match, "It is the best goal in my life," and it capped a fine performance from the hosts.

Losers: Chelsea's defence

Chelsea slipped to their third Premier League defeat in four games on Saturday, and manager Frank Lampard must be concerned by the performance of his defence at Goodison Park.

Centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen were weak, frequently caught out of position and lost the physical battle to Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison:

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg said a new centre-back is needed in January:

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also had a poor game, and it kept up a worrying trend of him failing to keep clean sheets on the road:

Even the usually reliable Cesar Azpilicueta struggled on the left flank, misplacing passes and contributing to the frailty and lack of composure at the back for the visitors.

Richarlison rose above the Chelsea defence to head the opener after just five minutes, while Calvert-Lewin took advantage of some poor defending from Zouma and Christensen to add a second after half-time.

Arrizabalaga presented Everton with their third late on. The Spaniard passed the ball straight to Theo Walcott, and the ball was eventually scrambled to Calvert-Lewin to poke home.

Lampard was critical of his side's defending after the match:

It is a poor result for Chelsea and one that highlights their defensive failings. Lampard must get his team to tighten up at the back if they are to finish in the top four this season.