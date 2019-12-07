Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Breeze Past Bournemouth in Premier League

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Liverpool's relentless march to the Premier League title continued on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Mohamed Salah was among the standouts with a goal and an assist.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got the opener for the Reds, before Salah set up Naby Keita to double the lead late in the first half. Keita then returned the favour in the second, and the Reds breezed to the finish line.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League.

The Reds patiently went looking for the opening goal from kick-off, going close after seven minutes through Salah.

The hosts were without star forward Harry Wilson, who couldn't face his parent club, and that meant they had to search for answers in attack. Bournemouth looked far from comfortable moving forward, although Dominic Solanke had a good look on goal after 20 minutes, only for Dejan Lovren to recover in time to make a key block.

James Milner fired a shot wide from a promising position, and Arnaut Danjuma did well to hold off his man but couldn't work Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

While the opening half was a relatively tame affair, there was plenty of late action. Oxlade-Chamberlain got the opening goal after 35 minutes, thanks to a superb ball over the top from Jordan Henderson.

The England international is back to his best:

Lovren suffered a knock and had to come off injured, before Keita doubled the Reds' advantage after a lovely backheel from Salah.

Before the match, The Athletic's James Pearce thought the former RB Leipzig midfielder had a big opportunity to impress, and he did so with his goal:

The Reds should have had a third goal, with Salah somehow missing the target from close range after a clever pass from Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool came out firing again in the second half, and Keita could have had a second goal after 50 minutes, firing a shot straight at Aaron Ramsdale.

No one appeared to want to score more than Salah, who had several good looks in the first half and finally got his name on the scoresheet after the break. Keita turned provider, sending the Egyptian through on goal for the easy finish.

Only a few legendary forwards have scored more goals in their first 100 Premier League appearances:

Liverpool were in cruise control at this point, and Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly added a fourth after good work from Milner, but he fired wide.

Ramsdale made a good stop to deny Salah a second goal, and he had to get off his line quickly to get rid of the ball after a poor back-pass. The final chance of the contest fell to Curtis Jones, who blasted over after Xherdan Shaqiri set him up perfectly.

What's Next?

The Reds will visit Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Bournemouth visit Chelsea on Saturday.