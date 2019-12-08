West Ham vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Arsenal may be in crisis, but the oddsmakers are backing the Gunners to end their longest winless run in over 40 years when they visit West Ham United on Monday.

Caesars have named Arsenal +100 favourites, while the Hammers sport odds of +235. A draw comes in at +300.

Viewers can tune into the match via Sky Sports Main Event (UK) and NBCSN (U.S.). Kick-off will be at 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, with the Gunners slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at home:

West Ham lost 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the road:

Just three points separate the two teams in the standings, with Arsenal on 19 points and West Ham on 16. Neither side can be particularly happy with how the season has played out so far, and the Gunners are already on their second manager.

Freddie Ljungberg replaced Unai Emery on an interim basis, but the club's fortunes have not improved, with just one point earned during his two matches in charge. Brighton dominated the Gunners for large stretches of the match at the Emirates Stadium, and Ljungberg looks to be in over his head, per the Mirror's John Cross:

In east London, Manuel Pellegrini could soon be out of a job as well. He was among the favourites to be sacked before his team's shock win over Chelsea, and while he joked about the effect that performance may have had on the odds, the subsequent loss to Wolves has put him right back on the hot seat:

Only five teams have scored fewer than West Ham's 17 league goals this season, while Arsenal's attack ranks roughly in the middle of the pack, with 21 scored. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang accounts for almost half of those goals, with 10, and he'll be the one man the Hammers have to keep a close eye on.

Sebastian Haller leads West Ham with four Premier League goals, but he hasn't found the net since the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on 5 October.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Arsenal