Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pulls out of Arsenal Contract Talks

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly pulled out of contract talks with Arsenal and is ready to leave the club in the summer.

According to the Mirror's Alex Richards, the Gabon international wants to challenge for silverware, and the uncertainty at the Emirates Stadium has led to frustrations. He has 18 months left on his current deal, so the Gunners could face a tough choice on whether to cash in during the summer.

As the Mirror's John Cross noted, the Gunners are on their worst run in over 40 years, and the switch from Unai Emery to interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has done nothing to halt the crisis.

Arsenal have gone nine matches without a win and are coming off a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in Ljungberg's home debut:

Per Cross, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding who will become the next Arsenal manager, or when. Top choice Brendan Rodgers has committed himself to Leicester City, and there is no consensus at the club on who the next-best candidate would be.

Aubameyang has already scored 10 Premier League goals this season and has been the club's best forward since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

He'll turn 31 in June, and he hasn't collected much silverware during his career, winning league cups in France and Germany and the DFL Supercup.

There doesn't appear to be a direct path to silverware with the Gunners in the near future, and they failed at the final hurdle in the UEFA Europa League last season. Arsenal have taken a step back in the 2019-20 campaign, and a rebuild could well be on the cards.

Per sports writer Duncan Castles, Real Madrid could offer Aubameyang a way out of north London:

Summer signing Gabriel Martinelli has showed plenty of promise and could be the perfect long-term replacement for Aubameyang if the Gunners place their faith in the youngsters to get back towards the Premier League's summit.