Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling Becomes 1st Mother to Referee NBA Game

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: NBA referee Lauren Holtkamp officials the New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during their game at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

NBA official Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling made history Friday night.

According to the Associated Press, Holtkamp-Sterling, who has worked in the league since 2014, became the first mother in NBA history to referee a game when she took the court for the contest between the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

Her husband, Jonathan Sterling, officiated Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

"That's amazing," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "They probably have a good nanny, I'm guessing. That cannot be easy raising a child with two NBA refs as parents. It's a pretty incredible story. I'm happy for Lauren that she's back on the court."

The AP noted Holtkamp-Sterling gave birth to her daughter, Stoan, earlier this year and missed last season with a knee injury.

