Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling Becomes 1st Mother to Referee NBA Game

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

NBA official Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling made history Friday night.

According to the Associated Press, Holtkamp-Sterling, who has worked in the league since 2014, became the first mother in NBA history to referee a game when she took the court for the contest between the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.

Her husband, Jonathan Sterling, officiated Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

"That's amazing," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "They probably have a good nanny, I'm guessing. That cannot be easy raising a child with two NBA refs as parents. It's a pretty incredible story. I'm happy for Lauren that she's back on the court."

The AP noted Holtkamp-Sterling gave birth to her daughter, Stoan, earlier this year and missed last season with a knee injury.