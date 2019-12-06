La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 16 Results

Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid's winless run in La Liga stretched to four games on Friday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Villarreal at El Madrigal.

Later this weekend, the league leaders will be expected to continue setting the pace, as Real Madrid and Barcelona have winnable home matches on Saturday against Espanyol and Real Mallorca, respectively.

There's a derby showdown between Levante and Valencia on the same day, before Sevilla head to Osasuna for the final fixture of the weekend

Here is the schedule in full for Week 16 and a recap of the action from Friday's showdown at Villarreal.

Week 16 - Schedule and Results (GMT)

Friday, December 6

Villarreal 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Saturday, December 7

12 p.m.—Real Madrid vs. Espanyol

3 p.m.—Granada vs. Alaves

5:30 p.m.—Levante vs. Valencia

8 p.m.—Barcelona vs. Mallorca

Sunday, December 8

11 a.m.—Eibar vs. Getafe

1 p.m.—Real Betis vs. Athletic Club

3 p.m.—Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad

5:30 p.m.—Leganes vs. Celta Vigo

8 p.m.—Osasuna vs. Sevilla

Updated standings available via the La Liga website.

Friday Recap

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, there appeared to be plenty of excitement in the stands ahead of the encounter:

However, given the issues Atletico have had scoring goals this season, it was no shock to see the match quickly settle into a tight pattern.

The first period was lit up by a couple of moments from Joao Felix. First, the Atletico starlet rattled the post after skipping past two defenders and then he fired over after good work by Saul Niguez.

Villarreal did have once fine effort before the break, as Jan Oblak was tested by Manu Trigueros:

The Into the Calderon Twitter account summed up what was a half to forget for both teams at the Madrigal:

The second period followed a similar pattern, with Felix again the most likely to provide a moment of class; he shot narrowly wide, before playing in Lodi for a chance that was off target too.

La Liga writer Brendan Boyle picked up on the lack of incision in the Atletico attack:

Indeed, in the latter stages, the threat posed by Atletico was minimal, as Villarreal were able to hold out with relative ease and earn a credible point.

Weekend Preview

Neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona will be expected to slip up this weekend in home matches they are heavy favourites in.

The former will be without a couple of key attacking players for the encounter, with Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale both sidelined. Even so, with Karim Benzema in red-hot form and Rodrygo likely to take up one spot on the flank, there's a sense Madrid will have too much for their Catalan visitors.

Per the UEFA Champions League Twitter account, Benzema has been in red-hot form this term:

As for Barcelona, their pre-match will likely be a celebration of Lionel Messi, who picked up his sixth Ballon d'Or trophy earlier this week.

The club shared the following video of a memorable day for their iconic No. 10:

The accolade was reward for a stunning previous season and the forward produced a fantastic late goal to steer his side to victory at Atletico last weekend, keeping them level with Real Madrid at the summit.

Sevilla will be seeking to stay in touch with the top two, although Osasuna are a hard team to beat at El Sadar. Meanwhile, the Valencia derby between Valencia and Levante is always a must-watch affair.