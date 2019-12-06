Chelsea Slam FIFA After Transfer Ban Overturned by CAS

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea have described FIFA's approach as "extremely unsatisfactory" after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled to reduce the transfer ban administered to the club by world football's governing body.

In a statement on their website, the Blues make four points following the ruling on the ban on Friday, which means the club can now bring in players in the January window.

They say FIFA "chose to treat Chelsea entirely differently to Manchester City for reasons that make absolutely no sense to Chelsea."

The Blues also suggested there could be consequences for what they consider to be unfair actions, noting that, "if FIFA continues to impose inconsistent and unequal sanctions on clubs, then it will not only undermine the very purpose of the regulations, but it will also bring into doubt the game's confidence in FIFA being able to appropriately regulate this important area."

Per Liam Twomey of The Athletic, it's clear from the bulletin just how unhappy Chelsea are with the situation:

Chelsea were initially banned from registering new players for two transfer windows, with FIFA finding them guilty of breaching rules in regards to dealings with players under the age of 18 from overseas.

Per David Hytner of the Guardian, Chelsea were investigated in 150 cases, and they were charged in 92 instances and found guilty in 27.

The Premier League club launched an appeal against the ruling in June, and on Friday, CAS said Chelsea had only broken rules in "about a third" of the 27 cases.

James Olley of the Evening Standard provided the full verdict:

Per Hytner, FIFA only allows under-18s to sign for an overseas team if the player's parents have emigrated for reasons aside from football, or the player or club are within a 50-kilometre radius of another country.

While Chelsea are evidently unhappy with the manner in which FIFA came to its initial decision, the club will be pleased they have the opportunity to bring in players in the January market.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said the Blues had been making preparations for the upcoming window before the CAS call on Friday:

Whether they will is another matter entirely. Manager Frank Lampard has benefitted from putting trust in young players at the club, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori excelling.

Chelsea, who sit in fourth in the Premier League, are in action on Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off against struggling Everton.