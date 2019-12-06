Video: Snoop Dogg Added on NHL 20 as Color Commentator, Playable Character

Casey Rodgers/Associated Press

Rapper Snoop Dogg was added to NHL 20, the latest edition of EA Sports' long-running hockey video game, in its newest patch as a color commentator and a World of CHEL playable character.

ESPN Esports provided a taste of the music superstar's work on the mic:

Here's a look at the complete trailer featuring Snoop's arrival in the game:

It's actually not the first time the Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient has called hockey.

In January, he visited the Fox Sports West booth during a game between the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins, and the result was television gold:

Snoop becomes the latest person from outside the hockey world added to the game. In November, EA Sports added Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

NHL 20 is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.