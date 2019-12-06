Video: Snoop Dogg Added on NHL 20 as Color Commentator, Playable Character

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BEYOND MEAT - In this image taken on Oct. 23, 2019, Snoop Dogg surprised fans in celebration of the national launch of Dunkin’s new Beyond Sausage Sandwich in partnership with Beyond Meat at Dunkin’ in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Beyond Meat/AP Images)
Casey Rodgers/Associated Press

Rapper Snoop Dogg was added to NHL 20, the latest edition of EA Sports' long-running hockey video game, in its newest patch as a color commentator and a World of CHEL playable character.

ESPN Esports provided a taste of the music superstar's work on the mic:

Here's a look at the complete trailer featuring Snoop's arrival in the game:

It's actually not the first time the Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient has called hockey.

In January, he visited the Fox Sports West booth during a game between the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins, and the result was television gold:

Snoop becomes the latest person from outside the hockey world added to the game. In November, EA Sports added Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

NHL 20 is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.  

Related

    Kessel's Return to Pittsburgh Will Be Fun, Penguins Say

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Kessel's Return to Pittsburgh Will Be Fun, Penguins Say

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com

    Senators' Zaitsev Allegedly Takes Kids from Ex-Wife in Russia

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Senators' Zaitsev Allegedly Takes Kids from Ex-Wife in Russia

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    MacKinnon: 'No Regrets' on Being Underpaid

    'On my next deal, I’ll take less again. Because I want to win with this group’

    NHL logo
    NHL

    MacKinnon: 'No Regrets' on Being Underpaid

    TSN
    via TSN

    Can Pastrnak Score 50 Goals in 50 Games?

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Can Pastrnak Score 50 Goals in 50 Games?

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com