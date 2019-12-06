Jerry Jones Takes Blame After Cowboys' Loss to Bears, Comments on Jason Garrett

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Head coach Jason Garrett and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talk on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said following the team's 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night that failures in the roster-building process fall on the general manager, which is a role he also fills for the organization.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network passed along Jones' comments from an interview on 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas on Friday, in which he accepted his share of the blame. He also discussed speculation surrounding whether head coach Jason Garrett has lost the ability to lead the team.

"As far as quitting on Jason Garrett, when you quit on the coach, you quit on yourself," he said.

Jones started the tension-filled interview by responding to a question about whether he was "embarrassed" about the loss to Chicago, which dropped the team's record to 6-7 after three straight losses.

"Get your damn act together yourself. OK? Settle down just a little bit," he responded (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota). "[...] I don't like your attitude to come in. I've been traveling all night and don't have the patience to jack with you today."

The Cowboys took advantage of a favorable schedule to start the season 3-0, but they've won just three of their last 10 games. It's raised consistent questions about Garrett's job status.

At the end of November, ESPN's Ed Werder said the front office had decided to let the head coach finish the 2019 season "no matter what."

Despite the struggles, the Cowboys still own first place in the NFC East and control their own playoff destiny with a crucial game against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) looming in Week 16.

Dallas has enough talent, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith, to turn things around at a moment's notice. The team ranks first in total offense and 10th in total defense.

The Cowboys have been trending in the wrong direction, however, and it's landed Garrett firmly on the hot seat for the final month of the regular season.

They return to action Dec. 15 to battle the Los Angeles Rams, and all signs point to no coaching change before that contest.

