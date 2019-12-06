Video: Blake Snell Reacts to Rays-Padres Trade, Questions 'Slapd--k Prospect'

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell wasn't happy when he found out Thursday night that the team traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the San Diego Padres.

Snell's reaction was broadcast live on his Twitch stream as he learned the Rays acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe and prospect Xavier Edwards in the deal (some language NSFW):

Tampa Bay also will receive a player to be named later, while San Diego got two-way prospect Jake Cronenworth, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Pham is coming off a terrific 2019 season during which he posted an .818 OPS with 21 home runs and 25 stolen bases across 145 appearances in his first full year with the Rays. However, the 31-year-old is arbitration-eligible with an estimated salary of $8.6 million for 2020, per Spotrac. That's a high price tag for a low-payroll club.

Calling Edwards a "slapd--k prospect" isn't necessarily a fair assessment.

The 20-year-old Florida native was ranked as the No. 5 player in San Diego's system and the No. 72 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com. The middle infielder compiled a .322 batting average with 34 steals across two minor league levels in 2019.

Renfroe is also no slouch after hitting 33 homers for the Padres last season.