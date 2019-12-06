Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki to Retire After 2020 Australian Open

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki announced Friday that she will retire following the 2020 Australian Open in January.

The 29-year-old announced her decision on Good Morning America:

She explained her decision via Instagram:

"I've played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I've experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world No. 1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, three Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court.

"I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David [Lee] was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward."

Wozniacki's decision comes just more than 13 months after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder. She noted, though, that her retirement "has nothing to do with my health."

The star did not have the easiest of years on the court, which featured 35 matches. She was eliminated in the round of 32 in three of the four majors, with the lone exception in the first round of the French Open. Her most recent appearance came during the China Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

According to ESPN, it marked the first year since 2007 that she did not win a singles title.

Wozniacki is set to walk away with 30 career singles titles on her resume. It is fitting that she calls it a career after the Australian Open, as her lone Grand Slam championship came in Melbourne in 2018.

Her last singles title came at the 2018 China Open.

Since 2009, Wozniacki has spent the majority of the past decade ranked in the top 10. She spent time in the No. 1 spot from 2010 to 2012 and most recently occupied the top spot after winning the 2018 Australian Open. Wozniacki is currently ranked 37th in the world.