Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City Agree to New Contract Through 2025

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has signed a new contract with Leicester City amid rumours Arsenal wanted to hire him to replace the recently departed Unai Emery.

Rodgers was only appointed Foxes manager in February, but Leicester announced on Friday he has now signed a new deal to 2025.

The Northern Irishman's previous deal at Leicester, signed when he moved from Celtic to the King Power Stadium, was set to expire in 2022.

The former Liverpool boss succeeded Claude Puel in the Leicester dugout and has transformed the club's fortunes in impressive fashion:

After 15 games of the 2019-20 season, the Foxes are second in the table, eight points behind runaway leaders Liverpool:

Rodgers has overseen a recent run of eight wins on the bounce in all competitions, which included a record-breaking 9-0 victory away at Southampton.

Leicester's current tally of 35 points is three more than they had at the same stage in 2015-16, when they famously went on to win the title in extraordinary fashion.

The brilliant work Rodgers has done in just a brief period at Leicester has not gone unnoticed elsewhere, but by putting pen to paper on a new deal, the 46-year-old has categorically shut down recent speculation about his future.