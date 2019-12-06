Chelsea Transfer Ban Reduced by CAS, Can Buy Players in January

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will be permitted to sign players during the upcoming January transfer window after it was confirmed on Friday the club's transfer embargo has been lifted.

The Blues were prevented from registering new players during the summer transfer window, Frank Lampard's first since he was appointed manager of his old club in July.

However, James Olley of the Evening Standard posted a statement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport saying the suspension has been reduced:

Chelsea were initially handed a two-window transfer ban by FIFA in February 2019 for signing foreign, under-18 players, and they launched an appeal to the CAS in June.

The only signing they completed over the summer was that of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, which was authorised as the clubs had an agreement following his loan in London last term.

Sky Sports News provided a timeline of the events leading up to the club's embargo being halved on Friday:

Lampard has done a terrific job in the role thus far considering that hinderance, with Chelsea fourth in the Premier League approaching the mid-point in his first season as a top-flight manager. His side are also one game from possibly advancing to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

The 41-year-old has promoted academy graduates Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James to the first team, proving that new signings aren't a prerequisite to success.

Matt Law, Tom Morgan and Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph wrote Lampard will be gifted a £150 million purse to spend in the winter window now Chelsea's ban has been lifted.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones said Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell looked out of reach, but Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is among those back on their radar:

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported Chelsea were eager to have their appeal case settled before January, although he added he felt new signings weren't a necessity:

The decision may not only test how much faith Lampard has in his emerging youngsters, but also in those more established at Stamford Bridge who are at higher risk of replacement.

Lampard's current crop travel to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting Lille on Tuesday, when they will be hopeful for a draw or better to see them finish second or higher in Champions League Group H.