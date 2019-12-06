Agent: Gareth Bale 'Not Ecstatic' at Real Madrid, Hints at Possible Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent has admitted his client is "not ecstatic" at Real Madrid and could leave for "the right opportunity" following the latest friction between the winger and his club.

Jonathan Barnett, who represents Bale, recently appeared on the BBC's Euro Leagues Podcast (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) and described the player's current situation at the Santiago Bernabeu:

"He's not ecstatic. He has got a contract, and as long as he is a Real Madrid player he will play at 100 per cent—and do very well. He has never asked to leave.

"If the right opportunity came along for him and it's something he wants to do, we have to have a chat with the president of Real Madrid and see where we are."

Bale has been routinely criticised by sections of the Spanish media since he arrived at the Bernabeu six years ago, while supporters have also strongly scrutinised the player during his time at the club.

The 30-year-old cost £85 million when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur, but his injury record has attracted negative attention, along with his passion for golf and an alleged reluctance to speak fluent Spanish.

The Guardian's Sid Lowe recently dissected the fallout after Bale celebrated Wales' qualification to UEFA Euro 2020 by standing in front of a flag that read "Wales. Golf. Real Madrid. In that order."

Fans at the Bernabeu booed their player when he returned to Real commitments, but manager Zinedine Zidane took a neutral view and told a press conference supporters are entitled to their opinion:

It's sometimes easy to forget amid the jeers and spells on the sidelines that Bale has won a slew of honours in Real white. Along with four UEFA Champions League winners' medals, one La Liga crown and three FIFA Club World Cups, Bale has scored crucial, scintillating goals on the biggest occasions, too.

He scored twice in the 2018 Champions League final when Real beat Liverpool 3-1, his first being a bicycle-kick strike that's often spoken about as the best finish in a European decider:

BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage recently considered Bale's achievements in Madrid and said his compatriot boasts a superior legacy with Los Blancos than legend figure Zidane:

AS (h/t Football Espana) reported Bale has returned to the treatment table after he suffered a hamstring injury, which could keep him sidelined for Real's next two games.

The attacker will be missed despite failing to score in his last seven club appearances, having demonstrated during the last international break what he can accomplish when properly motivated, per Sky Sports Statto:

David Ornstein wrote for BBC Sport in July that Bale's proposed move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning—where he could have earned £1 million per week—was scrapped after Real demanded a fee for the player.

Any prior misgivings between the player and Zidane appear to be a thing of the past for now, but Bale's agent suggests he remains open to a transfer provided the exit route suits.