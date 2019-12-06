Premier League Fixtures: Week 16 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The first Manchester derby of the season takes the spotlight in Week 16 of this Premier League campaign, while dominant leaders Liverpool travel to Bournemouth in the hopes they can boost their eight-point gap.

Manchester City host United on Saturday having beaten their most bitter rivals just once in their previous four meetings at the Etihad Stadium, emerging as 3-1 victors when they last met there in November 2018.

The Citizens can reclaim second place ahead of Leicester City, who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday. Southampton travel to Newcastle United seeking three straight league wins for the first time since May 2016.

Jose Mourinho suffered his first defeat as Tottenham Hotspur manager at former club Manchester United on Wednesday, and his side host Burnley.

Arsenal close out Week 16 with a Monday evening trip to West Ham United, where Freddie Ljungberg hopes to end their nine-match winless run and clinch his first victory as interim coach.

Week 16 Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, December 7

Everton 2-2 Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Watford 0-1 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Manchester City 2-2 Manchester United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8

Newcastle United 1-0 Southampton, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Norwich City 1-1 Sheffield United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Aston Villa 2-3 Leicester City, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, December 9

West Ham United 2-2 Arsenal, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Stuttering City Drop Derby Points

It's become increasingly rare for Manchester United to boast superior form compared to rivals City in the Premier League, but such is the case over the last four matches.

Pep Guardiola's side lost more distance on Liverpool after their recent 2-2 draw away to Newcastle, though some normality was restored following a much more convincing 4-1 win at Burnley on Tuesday:

Injuries in defence continue to take a toll on City, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight matches, and that poses a good omen for a United side that lost 2-0 at home last time they met their nemesis in April.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer benefited from two Marcus Rashford goals as United saw off Tottenham 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, lifting the Red Devils up to sixth in the standings:

Outmanoeuvring City on their own soil will be a much greater challenge, with Spurs (2-2) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-2) being the only teams to take league points from the Etihad this term.

United are out to join that list on Saturday evening when it's the visitors who will feel less pressure to secure maximum spoils, while City attempt to prevent themselves losing further ground in the title chase.

Hammers Hold Arsenal at Home

No team in the Premier League is on a worse win drought at present than Arsenal, whose 2-1 demise at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday marked a sixth straight top-flight result without victory (nine in all competitions).

Two games into Ljungberg's interim tenure, it doesn't look as though the ex-Gunner will bring the rejuvenation effect many at the club hoped for, per journalist Warren Haughton:

Arsenal will hope to turn the ship around in a London derby with West Ham, who have failed to win in four home games and lost three of those. Manuel Pellegrini's job at London Stadium looks to be under threat, meaning he too will be motivated to stage a surprise.

Sportswriter Tom Victor recently joked about the low bar in quality set by these two teams, who boast one win across each of their last six matches combined (West Ham's 1-0 victory at Chelsea in Week 14):

Arsenal are 10th in the standings entering Week 16 and could fall within a point of the relegation zone by the end of this weekend should they lose and the wrong results go against them.