MLB Trade Rumors: Tommy Pham Traded to Padres for Hunter Renfroe, Xavier Edwards

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2019

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds the bases after his home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 08, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres have reportedly bolstered their outfield via trade.

On Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Padres acquired outfielder Tommy Pham in a deal that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Tampa Bay Rays. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted prospect Xavier Edwards also went to Tampa Bay in the deal, while Nightengale reported the Padres will get another prospect.

The trade comes after Jeff Passan of ESPN said the two sides were "deep into talks" involving the three players.

Pham is the headliner in this deal, but Renfroe has been a solid source of power for the Padres and drilled 33 home runs last year and 26 long balls in both 2017 and 2018. However, he slashed just .216/.289/.489 last season and was worth 1.9 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.

By comparison, Pham boasted a WAR of 3.3 and was a more well-rounded player with a .273/.369/.450 slash line, 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

It was his third straight season with more than 20 home runs, and he adds a postseason-tested veteran to the Padres' clubhouse after appearing in nine playoff games in his career on the Rays and St. Louis Cardinals.

While losing a talent like Pham is less than ideal, Edwards is a formidable building block for the Rays. According to MLB.com's prospect rankings in 2019, the middle infielder was San Diego's fifth-best player in its farm system.

He is just 20 years old and slashed .322/.375/.396 with 34 stolen bases last season at the minor league level.

