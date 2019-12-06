EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 16 Premier League Fixtures

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The derby match between Manchester United and Manchester City headlines Week 16 of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The defending champions will host the Red Devils on Saturday after Chelsea's visit to Everton, Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Burnley and Liverpool's match against Bournemouth. Leicester City take on Aston Villa on Sunday, and Arsenal travel across London to face West Ham United on Monday.

Saturday, December 7

Everton 0-2 Chelsea

Bournemouth 1-3 Liverpool

Tottenham 2-1 Burnley

Watford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United

Sunday, December 8

Newcastle 2-1 Southampton

Norwich 0-1 Sheffield United

Aston Villa 1-1 Leicester

Brighton & Hove 2-0 Wolverhampton

Monday, December 9

West Ham 1-1 Arsenal

Top Players

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

City forward Jesus did a fine job replacing Sergio Aguero in the 4-1 win over Burnley, bagging two goals. He'll likely be called on again in the derby, with the Argentina international still sidelined with an injury, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Aguero has been the team's top striker since signing for the team in 2011. Jesus is a solid replacement, but he has far less experience, especially in matches against the division's best.

He also has a habit of only finding the net on the road:

United lack consistency, but when they play up to their talent, they're capable of beating the very best. The Red Devils are coming off an impressive outing against Spurs, winning 2-1, and are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Premier League.

They'll be the underdogs at the Etihad Stadium, but that role should suit them just fine against a City team playing without their top choice at the striker position.

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

From one young striker coming off a two-goal outing to another, Rashford has been United's top option in attack this season, netting nine times in the Premier League already.

The 2019-20 campaign feels like something of a breakout for the 22-year-old, who carries incredible form into Saturday's derby:

City are tied for the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League, but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight outings across all competition.

Rashford will have his chances at the Etihad Stadium, and given his current form, seems likely to add to his impressive tally on Saturday.