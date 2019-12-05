David De Gea Talks Up Marcus Rashford Form, Manchester United's Derby Chances

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has hailed the form of Marcus Rashford and talked up his team's chances of winning the upcoming derby with Manchester City.

Spirits are high at Old Trafford at the moment after the Red Devils earned an excellent 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday. The victory was enough to put United up into sixth place in the table, eight points off a top-four spot.

Rashford continued his fine form on Wednesday, netting both of United's goals and causing Spurs a multitude of problems with his forward play.

Speaking to the Red Devils website, De Gea said he rates the striker highly: "Marcus is in very good form and showing his talent. He is a great finisher. He scored two and could have scored even more goals. We are happy that he is scoring goals for us and playing as he is doing. He is a great player."

Here are the highlights from the fixture, in which United far too good for Spurs over the course of the 90 minutes:

Rashford appears to be blossoming this season. In previous terms, he had showcased flashes of talent although lacked the consistency needed to be considered one of the best forwards in the Premier League. Now he appears to be on his way to that status.

Per Sky Sports Statto, the England international is on course for his best-ever season in front of goal:

Scouted Football noted that the 22-year-old has been able to step up a gear:

United supporters will be delighted with the way in which the forward and the team performed against Spurs. As such, they'll take some confidence to the Etihad Stadium for what's likely to be one of the most challenging games of the campaign for United.

De Gea said he's expecting the team to perform well after their showing against Spurs on Tuesday: "It's a massive win for us, and let's see if we can keep this level and keep winning. It's a special game against Man City, the derby. Let's see if we can win there. It's a tough game, but if we show the same as we did tonight, we will have chances to win."

Rob Blanchette was full of praise for the manner in which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set up in the game:

City were 4-1 winners over Burnley on Tuesday and were in excellent form. However, throughout the season, they've shown signs of vulnerability, especially in defence.

The likes of Rashford will be capable of exploiting those uncertainties, especially on the counter-attack, which has caught City out a number of times this season. Nevertheless, the entire team will need to elevate their game again if they're to take a positive result from the Etihad Stadium.