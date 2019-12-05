Scott McTominay Says Manchester United Players Love Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has said players want to do their best for scrutinised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because they "love him."

The Red Devils ended a run of three games without a win when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, moving them up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer's long-term future at the club has been questioned since a poor finish last season, but McTominay told MUTV (h/t Sky Sports) after the game that the boss has the backing of the dressing room:

"I don't read too much into what gets said online, or in the press, or different things like that.

"Obviously it's our duty as players to go out there and do our best for him and hopefully we can (perform well) because we love him. We love him as a group as well.

"So, hopefully we can start putting in performances. Some of the points we've missed out on this year have not represented the level of performance as well, so hopefully we can keep pushing forward now."

United were somewhat forgiven a 3-3 draw at Sheffield United after they came back from two goals down to lead 3-2 at one point. However, a 2-1 loss at Astana in the UEFA Europa League and a 2-2 draw at home to Aston Villa since then have intensified questions regarding Solskjaer's position.

McTominay, 22, returned to the lineup after missing each of those three games and played an important role in settling a fast-paced midfield battle:

The Scot echoed the remarks of team-mate Marcus Rashford—scorer of both goals against Tottenham—who recently told Sky Sports News there was "not a better person" to lead United than Solskjaer.

The "Baby-Faced Assassin" is largely regarded as a favourite among players and many fans, but his tactical acumen has been questioned having previously managed only Cardiff City and Molde in his native Norway.

Solskjaer praised McTominay for his performance following a brief absence, going so far as to suggest the youngster can't be dropped, via the Manchester Evening News:

Recently axed Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with the managerial seat at Old Trafford, per the Mirror's Gareth Bicknell.

United look to be content trusting in a long-term project with Solskjaer at the helm for the time being, and the players are seemingly happy to see the club icon continue.