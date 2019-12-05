Liverpool Name Strong Club World Cup Squad; Fabinho, Joel Matip out Injured

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will take a strong squad to the FIFA Club World Cup later this month, although there's no place for the injured duo of Fabinho and Joel Matip.

The Reds named their travelling party for the competition in Qatar on Thursday on their official website, with key men such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all part of the group.

"Matip and Fabinho are not included in Jurgen Klopp's selection as they continue their recovery from respective injuries," the report continued.

Here are the names of the players involved in full:

There are also places in the group for some youngsters, including Harvey Elliott, Rhian Brewster and Curtis Jones.

Their inclusion means they will not feature in Liverpool's clash against Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-finals.

The Reds will travel to Villa Park for that encounter on December 17, with their first match of the Club World Cup set to be played on December 18.

Liverpool have already confirmed they will have two separate squads for each match. It doesn't appear as though there will be many household names in the squad for the domestic fixture:

Liverpool are prioritising the Club World Cup, for which they gained entry after winning the UEFA Champions League at the end of the previous campaign.

In their first game—the semi-finals of the competition—the Reds will either play Al-Sadd, Hienghene Sport or Monterrey. In the other side of the draw, Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo will be expected to advance to the final and will meet Al-Hilal or Esperance de Tunis in their semi-final showdown.

Liverpool be big favourites for the Club World Cup, and given they are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, it could be one of a number of titles won in 2019-20.