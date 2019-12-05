Roma Condemn Corriere Dello Sport 'Black Friday' Front Page Ahead of Inter Clash

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport has received widespread criticism after it dubbed a clash between Inter Milan and Roma as "Black Friday" on their front page.

Per James Whaling of the Daily Mirror, the newspaper included images of Inter forward Romelu Lukaku and Roma defender Chris Smalling, who are black and mixed race respectively, on the front of Thursday's edition alongside the caption.

Roma's English Twitter account was critical of the publication:

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti also criticised the newspaper's decision:

Sport Witness provided further details on the content of the article, noting Corriere dello Sport encourage readers to look beyond the race of the players:

Racism remains a big issue in Italian football. On Friday, all 20 Serie A collaborated to write an open letter pledging to combat racism and seeking assistance to do so after multiple incidents this season.

Lukaku, who moved to Serie A from Manchester United in the summer, was subject to monkey chants in September during a clash with Cagliari.

Despite the audible chants, the Inter ultras wrote a letter to the Belgian striker saying the behaviour of the Cagliari fans was "not racist."

Former Liverpool and Manchester City player Mario Balotelli, who is now at Brescia, was also subjected to discriminatory chants during the recent match between his side and Hellas Verona in November. The Italian threatened to leave the field before kicking the ball in the direction of his abusers.

Lukaku's Inter have the chance to go four points clear at the top of Serie A with a win on Friday. The forward, who has scored 10 league goals this season, may find it difficult to get the better of Smalling, though, with the on-loan United defender shining since making the switch to Roma.