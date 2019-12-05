Roma Condemn Corriere Dello Sport 'Black Friday' Front Page Ahead of Inter Clash

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2019

VERONA, ITALY - DECEMBER 01: AS Roma fans cheer during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and AS Roma at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on December 1, 2019 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport has received widespread criticism after it dubbed a clash between Inter Milan and Roma as "Black Friday" on their front page.

Per James Whaling of the Daily Mirror, the newspaper included images of Inter forward Romelu Lukaku and Roma defender Chris Smalling, who are black and mixed race respectively, on the front of Thursday's edition alongside the caption.

Roma's English Twitter account was critical of the publication:

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti also criticised the newspaper's decision:

Sport Witness provided further details on the content of the article, noting Corriere dello Sport encourage readers to look beyond the race of the players:

Racism remains a big issue in Italian football. On Friday, all 20 Serie A collaborated to write an open letter pledging to combat racism and seeking assistance to do so after multiple incidents this season.

Lukaku, who moved to Serie A from Manchester United in the summer, was subject to monkey chants in September during a clash with Cagliari.

Despite the audible chants, the Inter ultras wrote a letter to the Belgian striker saying the behaviour of the Cagliari fans was "not racist."

Former Liverpool and Manchester City player Mario Balotelli, who is now at Brescia, was also subjected to discriminatory chants during the recent match between his side and Hellas Verona in November. The Italian threatened to leave the field before kicking the ball in the direction of his abusers.

Lukaku's Inter have the chance to go four points clear at the top of Serie A with a win on Friday. The forward, who has scored 10 league goals this season, may find it difficult to get the better of Smalling, though, with the on-loan United defender shining since making the switch to Roma.

Related

    Vinicius Key to Mbappe's Madrid Move

    PSG believe VJR will become one of world's best

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Vinicius Key to Mbappe's Madrid Move

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Klopp Delighted by Replacement Reds

    Liverpool boss not thinking about records after Merseyside derby victory

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Delighted by Replacement Reds

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Wednesday's Winners and Losers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Wednesday's Winners and Losers

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd Beat Mourinho's Spurs 2-1

    Jose handed his first loss as Tottenham manager

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Beat Mourinho's Spurs 2-1

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report