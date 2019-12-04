Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Liverpool Are 'Nowhere Near 100%' Yet

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that the Reds are still to hit top form this season and are "nowhere near 100%" yet.

Alexander-Arnold told the Daily Mail's Ian Ladyman that his team are not completely happy with their start to the season despite being unbeaten and eight points clear at the top of the table:

"We are nowhere near 100 per cent. I am not sure we have had a game yet where we have been happy with our performance. The City game was excellent, but even then we were disappointed that we conceded. It's hard to accept, but for us, it's about winning."

Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City by a single point last season, but their strong start has put the team in position to end their long wait to be crowned champions.

The Reds' victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday saw them equal their longest-ever unbeaten streak in the top flight:

Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to break that record on Wednesday against local rivals Everton. The Toffees have not won at Anfield since 1999 and come into the match after a poor start to the season that sees them just two points off the drop zone.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key figure in Liverpool's success this season. The 21-year-old has featured in every Premier League match and has contributed five assists.

Opta highlighted the attacking threat the full-back brings to Klopp's team:

The willingness of Alexander-Arnold and fellow full-back Andy Robertson to attack down the flanks is a key feature of Liverpool's play and helped them win the UEFA Champions League last season as well as propelling them to the top of the Premier League in 2019-20.

The youngster's exploits over the last year saw him finish in 19th place in the 2019 Ballon d'Or voting:

Liverpool face a real test of their quality and strength in depth in a packed schedule towards the end of 2019. They play games in the Carabao Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and also have a testing Premier League fixture against second-placed Leicester City scheduled for Boxing Day.