Megan Rapinoe Asks Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan to Fight for Equality

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIDecember 4, 2019

A video of Reign FC's US midfielder Megan Rapinoe is displayed after she won the Ballon d'Or France Football 2019 women's trophy at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on December 2, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe has asked Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to help join in the fight for equality in football.

The 34-year-old told France Football (h/t Jonathan Johnson at ESPN FC) that the game's biggest male superstars need to be more involved in football's big issues.

"I want to shout: 'Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me! These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men's football.

"Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?"

      

