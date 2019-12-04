Zlatan Ibrahimovic Teases Next Club Amid AC Milan, Serie A Transfer Talk

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he'll join a club in Italy that needs to rediscover its winning ways amid rumours he could rejoin AC Milan.

According to Football Italia, Ibrahimovic has been linked with the Rossoneri as well as Napoli, Roma and Bologna.

The striker told GQ Italia (h/t Corriere della Sera, via Football Italia):

"I will join a club that must get back to winning, that has to renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything.

"That is the only way I'll be able to find the necessary motivation to surprise you again. It's not just about choosing a team, as there are other factors that need to line up, including in the interests of my family.

"I'll see you in Italy soon."

Of the clubs he has been linked to, Milan are perhaps the best fit for his description.

Only Real Madrid have won more than Milan's seven European Cups, but the most recent of those came in 2007.

Domestically, major silverware has been similarly scarce of late. The Italian giants have won Serie A just once since 2004, and that was in the 2010-11 season, the first of Ibrahimovic's two campaigns at the club.

Last season's fifth-placed finish under Gennaro Gattuso was their highest since they came third in 2012-13. This season, they're 11th after 14 matches, having collected just 17 points.

Ibrahimovic, who contributed 56 goals and 24 assists in 85 appearances for the Rossoneri, is a free agent having left Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles Galaxy.

He bagged 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 appearances overall. The club compiled his MLS goals:

The 38-year-old evidently still holds a great deal of affection for Milan, too:

Given his age, he's no longer as mobile as he once was, and he may not be able to contribute a great deal outside of the penalty area.

However, as his record in the United States showed—even if the standard of play there is lower than in Serie A—he remains a prolific goalscorer even now.

Milan have scored just 13 goals in 14 Serie A matches. If they're looking for a short-term acquisition to boost their potency in the second half of their season, Ibrahimovic could be a useful asset.