Pep Guardiola's Father Says Manchester City Coach Could Return to Barcelona

Pep Guardiola's father, Valenti Guardiola, has suggested his son might one day return to Barcelona for a second coaching spell.

Guardiola Sr. said as much while accepting an award on the Manchester City boss' behalf on Tuesday.

Per Marca, he said: "It could be a yes, that he returns to Barcelona, but it would be to coach. Since he left home, he has always made his own decisions. I've never advised him."

The 48-year-old was named coach of the year by the Catalan FA but could not collect the award himself as City played Burnley on Tuesday evening, winning 4-1 at Turf Moor.

Guardiola spent the bulk of his playing days at the Camp Nou, where he won six La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and the European Cup, among other honours.

When he retired, he became coach of Barcelona B in 2007. The following year he took charge of the first team, and in four seasons he guided them to a great deal of silverware, including three La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues and two Copas del Rey.

The manager recently discussed how coming through the ranks at Barca's La Masia academy shaped his approach to the game:

His use of tiki-taka football with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and Lionel Messi in their primes made Barcelona one of the most attractive and imperious teams in European football in that era.

ESPN FC's Andrew Cesare and Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern discussed his impact on Twitter:

Given his age, Guardiola could easily manage for another two decades or more, so it would be of little surprise if he did revisit his boyhood club in that time.

Barca have continued to enjoy success since his departure in 2012, winning five more domestic titles, four more Copas and another Champions League, but Messi, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique are the only players remaining from Guardiola's era and they're in need of a rebuild.

Guardiola may have been a little fortunate to have an incredible generation of talent come through the academy at the right time for him during his first spell in charge.

However, his experience of transforming a slightly underperforming Barca side—they had finished second and third in the two seasons before he took over—into a European powerhouse is exactly what they could do with again in the coming years.