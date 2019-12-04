Man City's Gabriel Jesus Says He Has to Score Every Game to Match Sergio Aguero

MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus said he needs to find the net every time he gets on the pitch if he's to match Sergio Aguero.

Jesus scored twice in the Argentinian's absence as City beat Burnley 4-1 on Tuesday.

He told the broadcasters of the game, Amazon Prime (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird):

"Sometimes it is like this, I know my quality, and I know I can score every game, but it is difficult. I have Sergio with me, and I have to learn from him because he is a legend of football and the club.

"I have to score when I play because Sergio scores every time—that is my ambition. I want to play and score every time."

Jesus opened the scoring with a sublime curling finish in the 24th minute before volleying home Bernardo Silva's ball in five minutes into the second half.

Robbie Brady replied late on for the Clarets after Rodrigo and Riyad Mahrez had put the game beyond any doubt:

It was a fine performance from Jesus, as football statistician Dave O'Brien demonstrated:

Jesus' outing was much improved from Saturday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United, in which he struggled to get into the game.

Football author Colin Millar observed his struggles at St. James' Park:

As rivals for a place up front go, there aren't many more difficult to compete with than Aguero.

The 31-year-old is City's all-time record scorer, having plundered 244 goals from 354 games. In his eight full campaigns with the club, he's averaged almost 29 goals per season.

He has missed the Sky Blues' last three matches in all competitions with a thigh injury, though. He has also scored just once in the Premier League since September 21, having opened the campaign with goals in each of the first six games.

Jesus, 22, isn't likely to permanently unseat him any time soon, but he can give manager Pep Guardiola a dilemma when Aguero returns if he continues to play as he did on Tuesday.