Premier League Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Updated Week 15 EPL Table

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City are up to second in the Premier League table, as Gabriel Jesus inspired them to a 4-1 victory at Burnley on Tuesday.

The Brazilian starlet netted two excellent goals either side of half time at Turf Moor, ending a run of eight games without a goal; Rodri and Riyad Mahrez added the gloss to the scoreline before Robbie Brady netted a consolation.

City are now eight points back on leaders Liverpool, who have their game in hand against local rivals Everton on Wednesday.

In the earlier fixture, Crystal Palace recovered from the 20th-minute sending off of Mamadou Sakho, with Jeffrey Schlupp's goal enough to sink Bournemouth 1-0 at Selhurst Park. The win was enough to push Roy Hodgson's side up into fifth in the table.

Here are the midweek fixtures in full, the updated standings after Tuesday's matches and a look at the big storylines from the two fixtures.

Week 15 Schedule

Tuesday, December 3

Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth

Burnley 1-4 Manchester City

Wednesday, December 5

7:30 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

7:30 p.m. - Leicester City vs. Watford

7:30 p.m. - Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

7:30 p.m. - Southampton vs. Norwich City

7:30 p.m. - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United

8:15 p.m. - Liverpool vs. Everton

Thursday, December 6

7:30 p.m. - Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United

8:30 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 14, +20, 40

2 Manchester City 15, +26, 32

3 Leicester 14, +24, 32

4 Chelsea 14, +8, 26

5 Crystal Palace 15, -4, 21

6 Tottenham 14, +3, 20

7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14, +2, 20

8 Sheffield United 14, +4, 19

9 Arsenal 14, -1, 19

10 Manchester United 14, +4, 18

11 Burnley 15, -3, 18

12 Bournemouth 15, -3, 16

13 West Ham 14, -6, 16

14 Newcastle United 14, -9, 16

15 Aston Villa 14, -1, 15

16 Brighton 14, -5, 15

17 Everton 14, -8, 14

18 Southampton 14, -17, 12

19 Norwich 14, -15, 11

20 Watford 14, -19, 8

Winners

Gabriel Jesus

With Sergio Aguero sidelined because of injury the pressure has been on Jesus to step up for City. With no goals in his previous eight games, he's struggled to do so.

That changed on Tuesday, as the Brazil international tore the Clarets to pieces. The forward opened the scoring for his team with this glorious finish:

After dominating for long spells, City finally grabbed a second goal in the second half, with Jesus again the man to classily apply the finishing touch:

While he will grab the headlines due to his goals, Jesus' all-round work was excellent, with his movement and link play giving the Burnley defence plenty of headaches.

Sam Lee of The Athletic thinks a glut of goals will be on the way for the City No. 9 after this outing:

With City still eight points back on league leaders Liverpool after this victory, a purple patch for Jesus would be timely for Pep Guardiola and his team, especially with Manchester United to come next.

Rodri

It's been a stop-start beginning to Rodri's City career, but he showed what he's capable of with a commanding display at Burnley.

His thunderous strike was enough to make the game absolutely safe for the champions:

Jack Gaughan of the MailOnline hailed what was an accomplished performance from the Spain international:

It was an outing that showed why City were willing to part with big money to secure Rodri from Atletico Madrid, as the playmaker bossed proceedings from his midfield berth. If Rodri can maintain this form and fitness, he'll be a huge asset in the second half of the season.

Losers

Eddie Howe

The Bournemouth manager has rightly received a lot of praise for the work he's done at the club, with the Cherries now an established Premier League outfit. However, his team have toiled for a long time now.

The loss makes it just one win in their last 10 games and football writer Martin Laurence criticised their approach with 10 men against the Eagles:

Ed Malyon of The Athletic also scrutinised the way Bournemouth set up:

While Howe's side should have enough to stay clear of a relegation battle, they'll be looking nervously over their shoulder after this desperate outing. Just four points separate them and Southampton in 18th.

Mamadou Sakho

The Palace defender has been short of minutes this season and will not have helped his case for more time on the field with a needless red card in this encounter.

Manager Roy Hodgson is short of defensive options at the moment due to a succession of injuries and even after Sakho's suspension for this dismissal is up, you sense he'll be a long way down the pecking order.

